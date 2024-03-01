Recession confirmed as Ireland’s GDP shrinks by 3.2%

Ireland officially fell into recession last year as multinational exports slumped on the back of weaker global demand but the domestic economy still managed to grow aided by stronger-than-expected consumer spending.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures, published on Friday, show the Irish economy as a whole shrank by 3.2 per cent in GDP (gross domestic product) terms in 2023.

The CSO noted that the more globalised sectors of the economy, including the multinational-dominated “Industry” sector, contracted for the first time since 2013.

This was “driven largely by a fall of 4.8 per cent in exports,” the agency said.

The figures show the economy was effectively in a technical recession for the entirety of 2023 with GDP contracting in all four quarters.

The domestic economy as measured by modified domestic demand (MDD), considered a more accurate barometer of domestic conditions, grew by 0.5 per cent on the back of a 3.1 per cent increase in consumer spending.

Consumer spending was underpinned by employment growth with figures published last week showing a record 2.71 million people are now employed in the Irish economy. Incomes also rose in real terms by 3.3 per cent in 2023, the CSO noted.

Worryingly, however, MDD contracted by 0.4 per cent in the final quarter of last year on the back of a fall-off in private sector investment. Another quarterly contraction would turn Ireland’s technical recession into a real one.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath noted that despite the downturn in GDP, the domestic economy grew modestly in MDD terms on the back of consumer spending underpinned “by strong employment growth”.

“That said, today’s data show that consumer spending was flat at [the] tail-end of last year – with the tightening of monetary policy weighing on spending,” he said.

“In this context, I would highlight the easing of inflation – to 2.2 per cent in February, its lowest rate since July, 2021 – which will help support the purchasing power of households and underpin spending over this year. Ireland’s estimated inflation rate is now 0.4 per cent the euro area rate,” he said.

Minister McGrath also noted that investment in housing remained robust, up at an annual rate of 12 per cent in the fourth quarter.

“I expect housing supply to continue expanding in the year ahead, with over 34,000 new units commenced in the 12 months to January 2024. We should see these units coming on-stream as the year progresses,” he said.

In its latest bulletin, the CSO noted the impact of ongoing global events and decelerating inflation varied across sectors.

The more globalised sectors of the economy contracted for the first time since 2013 with the mutlinational heavy “Industry” sector shrinking by 11 per cent.

The information and communication sector continued to grow however, increasing by 8 per cent in 2023.

There was a mixed picture for sectors focused on the domestic market, however, with economic activity in the financial and insurance sector growing by 7.5 per cent while the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector grew by 4.5 per cent.