Ryanair ‘could boost’ Irish passengers to 30m

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary says the airline could boost Irish passengers to 30 million from 20 million over the next seven years, but says the Dublin Airport passenger cap will stall most of this growth.

Planners have limited Dublin passengers to 32 million a year, angering the Irish air travel industry.

Mr O’Leary has clashed with Eamon Ryan, Minister of Transport, over the limit, which the airline boss has dismissed as “absurd”.

On Thursday, Mr O’Leary repeated calls on Mr Ryan and his Green Party Cabinet colleague, Catherine Martin, to scrap the gap or go.

He said that Ryanair planned to grow its passenger traffic through the Republic’s airport to 30 million from 20 million currently.

The move would result in the airline expanding passengers at Dublin to 20 million from 15.7 million and adding seven aircraft to bring the total at the base to 40.

However, Mr O’Leary said that the cap meant that Dublin was one of just three airports where the airline would no grow this year. “The others are in Slovakia and Serbia,” he added.