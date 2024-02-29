Hotelier Dalata hits new record as it plans further UK expansion

Hotel group Dalata said it hit a new record in 2023, with revenue reaching €600 million as the company continued to pursue its growth strategy.

Revenue at the group, which includes the Clayton and Maldron hotel brands, rose 18 per cent year on year to €607.7 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 22 per cent to €223.1 million.

Like for like revenue per available room (Revpar) – a key profitability metric in the hotel industry – was 11 per cent higher, with the hotels running at an occupancy rate of 81 per cent.

Pretax profit was €105.5 million, down 4 per cent from the prior year. Dalata attributed this to the reversal of the previous period’s revaluation losses post-Covid in 2022.

READ MORE

The board is proposing a final divided of 8 cent per share, for a total payment of €18 million.

Among the €156 million it invested in its hotels throughout the year was a €112 million investment in two London hotels, the Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park and Clayton Hotel London Wall. It also added a second European hotel, the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam, which cost €29.5 million to acquire the leasehold, and invested €14.4 million in Edinburgh, where it has planning lodged for the conversion of an office to a 167-bedroom hotel.

The hotel group said it was seeking planning for a 216 bedroom extension to its Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport, and lans to extend the current lease term from the remaining 61 years to 200 years in total if the application is approved. The £40 million project is expected to be complete in 2027.

By the end of the year, Dalata says it will have more than 5,000 rooms in the UK, and is focusing on growing in 11 key cities in the UK while also establishing a presence in large European cities.

Looking ahead to 2024, RevPAR was 4 per cent lower than in January and February 2023, although corporate demand was ahead of 2023 levels. In its Dublin portfolio, the traditionally more quiet months saw RevPAR fall 11 per cent behind 2023 levels, with new hotels adding 1,800 new rooms on to the market and some hotels returning from government use.

“Notwithstanding this and the ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, the group remains optimistic in its trading outlook for 2024 supported by future demand indicators across our markets, including growing air traffic forecasts and strong event calendars for the remainder of the year,” Dalata said.

Group chief executive Dermot Crowley said the group had delivered an “excellent set of results, reflecting a year that has been highly successful in many ways”, and said he was optimistic about the potential for the remainder of the year.

“Dalata’s growth strategy remains compelling. We combine our hotel operator and developer expertise, supported by a strong financial position allowing us to be agile and capitalise on opportunities as they arise. 2024 will be another exciting year at Dalata,” he said. “The UK remains our key strategic priority as we open four hotels across that market, which will be our most operationally sustainable new build hotels to date.”