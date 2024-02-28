Tributes paid following death of Cork businessman Clayton Love Jr

Born in 1929, Clayton Love Jr led the development of a number of landmark shopping centres in Cork, including Douglas Village Shopping Centre which opened in 1971 and was the second shopping centre in Ireland.

Tributes have been paid to well-known Cork businessman Clayton Love Jr, who has died.

Mr Love served as president of Cork Chamber in 1979 and 1980, and also served as chair of Beamish & Crawford.

Current Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the association was sad to hear of Mr Love’s passing.

“Mr Love was president in 1979 and 1980 and made a significant contribution to the Chamber and had a very positive impact on the wider business landscape in Cork. A business leader, Douglas Village Shopping Centre was Cork’s first shopping centre when Mr Love developed and opened it in 1971,” he said.

“Mr Love was also known for his work with the Royal Cork Yacht Club, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Fota Wildlife Park and, most notably, for his great contribution as Chair of Beamish & Crawford. Our deepest condolences to his entire family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” he added.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” by the news, adding that Mr Love “made an enormous contribution to Cork through his pioneering work in commerce and business”.

“He was a Renaissance man, well read, erudite, altruistic, and a patron of the arts with the public interest at heart. Clayton was a tremendous advocate for Cork as a key strategic and international city. He showed lifelong commitment to the RNLI, Fota Wildlife Park, and his beloved Royal Cork Yacht Club. My sincere condolences to his entire family,” he said.