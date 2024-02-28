Retail sales weaken in face of cost-of-living squeeze

The largest monthly declines in retail volumes were found in bars followed by other categories including pharmaceuticals, medical and hardware products. Photograph: PA

Retail sales have weakened slightly amid higher prices and squeezed household budgets.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show the volume of sales rose by 0.5 per cent in January and were up by 2.7 per cent on the same time last year.

But when car sales are excluded, the volume of sales fell by 0.1 per cent and were up by just 0.4 per cent in the year.

The largest monthly declines in retail volumes were in bars (-10.6 per cent); pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (-6.4 per cent); hardware, paints and glass (-5.1 per cent); and department stores (-3.9 per cent).

The largest annual decreases were in department stores (-10.2 per cent); hardware, paints and glass (-8.2 per cent) and bars (-7.5 per cent).

The CSO figures show there were monthly volume increases recorded in clothing, footwear and textiles, which were 37.6 per cent up on a monthly basis, reflecting the January sales.

Books, newspapers and stationery were also up (3.9 per cent) as were furniture and lighting sales (2.7 per cent).

The rapid surge in inflation combined with 10 interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB) had been expected to severely curb retail sales but the impact has been less than expected.

This is perhaps a reflection of several factors but primarily the State’s strong employment figures with a record 2.7 million people at work. Savings built up during the pandemic may have also played a role.

Separate data this week from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) suggested the domestic economy - as measured by modified domestic demand - grew by 3.7 per cent last year.