100 jobs created by German chipmaker Infineon

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies is to create 100 jobs at its Cork and Dublin sites over the next four years, as it expands its research and development operations.

The new highly skilled engineering roles in the company’s research and development operations, will bring the total employed by the company here to 300. Recruitment is already under way, with jobs in analogue and digital design, architecture and verification currently open.

“Ireland is an important research hub for Infineon and we are committed to expanding our presence even further,” said Martin O’Keeffe, managing director of Infineon Ireland. “The vibrant Irish engineering ecosystem enables us to be a centre of excellence for innovation and R&D for the company.”

Infineon has had operations in Ireland for more than two decades, opening an office in Dublin in 2003 to join its existing sales and support office and its software development operations. It has since built its Irish presence.

READ MORE

Research and development teams based here work on IP development for the automotive and consumer markets, and the new recruits will be involved in the development of technologies to support the company’s ambitions in digitalisation and decarbonisation.

“At Infineon, we are committed to actively driving decarbonisation and digitalisation. As a global semiconductor leader for the automotive industry, we are shaping the future of mobility with products and solutions to make cars clean, safe and smart,” said Thomas Boehm, senior vice-president and general manager, microcontroller automotive.

“The strategic development of our research and development sector in Ireland is central to this mission with semiconductor-based system integration and artificial intelligence for highly connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles being among big trends. We’re looking forward to strengthening our team with the high-calibre talent that Ireland has to offer.”

The expansion was welcomed by Tánaiste Micheál Martin. “This announcement underscores Ireland’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and technology and will have a positive impact on the communities of Dublin and Cork,” he said.

“The creation of over 100 highly skilled engineering positions across both locations reflects the confidence Infineon has in our talented workforce and supportive business environment.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said the decision to expand its R&D operations in Ireland would boost the country’s technological landscape while also fostering continuous growth and innovation in the semiconductor industry in Dublin and Cork.