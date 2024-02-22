Monaghan entrepreneur Sam Moffett wins Future Leader category at The Irish Times Business Awards

Padraig Slyne of Eirgrid (right) presents Monaghan-based entrepreneur Sam Moffett from Moffett Automated Storage with the Future Leader category award at The Irish Times Business Awards in the Mansion House on Thursday night. Photograph: Julien Behal

Monaghan-based entrepreneur Sam Moffett (34) has won the Future Leader category at The Irish Times Business Awards for 2023. The category was sponsored by EirGrid, which operates the national electricity grid.

“I was very privileged to have a lot of very experienced people around me at a very early age and I think that I owe a lot to a lot of people, said Sam Moffett accepting the award.

“I’m absolutely privileged to be up here, and I can’t believe people recognise me as a future leader,” he added.

He founded Moffett Automated Storage in 2017. The company specialises in providing automated pallet storage and warehousing solutions for clients.

The business designs, manufactures, installs and supports fully integrated automated warehouse pallet storage systems that enable end users to pick and pack from palletised materials.

Moffett left school at 17 to work in the family business. He is the son of Robert Moffett, co-founder of Combilift, and previously the driving force behind Moffett Engineering. The family business is synonymous with the success of the Moffett Mounty truck mounted forklift.

In late 2023, Mr Moffett won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award and has a stated ambition to build the business into a billion-dollar company.

Moffett Automated Storage has completed projects across Britain, continental Europe, the United States and UAE, with about 65 per cent of turnover last year generated by projects outside of Ireland. The company employs 65 people.

The Future Leader category is one of five awards handed out at the sixth edition of The Irish Times Business Awards, which are being run in association with Bank of Ireland.