UK’s Heathrow Airport posts first adjusted profit in four years

People gather at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 30 August 2023. Travelers have been cautioned that flight disturbances might endure for several days. This follows a technical breakdown in the UK's air traffic control system, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of passengers being either stuck or experiencing delays during the summer bank holiday.

UK’s Heathrow Airport posted its first adjusted profit in four years on Wednesday, buoyed by firm travel demand in the last quarter of 2023.

The airport, one of the busiest hubs in the world, said adjusted profit before tax came in at £38 million for the year-ended December 31st, compared with a £684 million loss a year earlier.

Heathrow added that no dividends were paid in 2023 and forecast none for this year, but said that it was a possibility.