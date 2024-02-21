UK’s Heathrow Airport posts first adjusted profit in four years

UK’s Heathrow Airport posted its first adjusted profit in four years on Wednesday, buoyed by firm travel demand in the last quarter of 2023.
The airport, one of the busiest hubs in the world, said adjusted profit before tax came in at £38 million for the year-ended December 31st, compared with a £684 million loss a year earlier.
Heathrow added that no dividends were paid in 2023 and forecast none for this year, but said that it was a possibility.
- Sign up for Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly - Find the latest episode here