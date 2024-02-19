Owner of Mount Jerome crematorium objects to apartments

Mount Jerome Cemetery and Crematorium in Harold's Cross, Dublin. The owner of the crematorium is objecting to plans for apartments nearby.

The owner of the Mount Jerome crematorium has said that a planned 181-unit apartment scheme for Harold’s Cross looks like something from Silicon Docks landing in Harold’s Cross.,

The submission, by Alan Massey, is one of 40 lodged in respect of Adroit Company’s plans for a large scale residential (LRD) scheme on Harold’s Cross Rd that consists of four apartment blocks rising to between four and seven storeys.

The scheme also involves the demolition of 50 dwellings 48 at Harold’s Bridge Court.

In his submission, Mr Massey of Gate Lodge, Mount Jerome, said that “this proposed development looks like a modern Silicon Docks development of the Dublin port area that has landed in Harold’s Cross. It is totally out of character with the immediate and surrounding area.”

Mr Massey contended that “whilst there is an urgent need for housing accommodation in Dublin City, this proposed development is far too high”.

Mr Massey stated that “the maximum storey height should be set at five storeys in line with other recent developments in the Harold’s Cross area”

He said that Block A should be set at four storeys “so it will not dominate neighbouring properties on the main Harold’s Cross Rd”.

In a submission on behalf of Harold’s Cross Village Community Council which represents several thousand local residents, Hughes Planning and Development Consultants (HPDC) has claimed that the proposed redevelopment represented an overdevelopment of the site and would have a negative impact on the visual amenity of the immediate area due to both the height and scale of the development proposed.

The HPDC submission states that the amenity and accordingly the value of property in the vicinity will “be seriously impacted upon this development is permitted”.

An Bord Pleanála previously refused planning permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) on the site.

A planning report by Armstrong Fenton Associates said that design amendments had been incorporated into the new proposal to address the previous reason for the refusal of the SHD scheme.

The report said that the amendments included a reduction in the building heights, bulk and massing of Blocks A, B and C as well as design amendments to all of the buildings.

A decision is due on the scheme early next month.