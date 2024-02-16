Website will increase public awareness about media ownership, says DCU

Broadcasting commissioner Celene Craig says the website provides valuable insight into the broader media landscape. Photograph: iStock

A new regulator-backed website that tracks ownership of media organisations in the Irish market and highlights connections between outlets, individuals and institutions will be launched on Friday at Dublin City University (DCU).

Media Ownership Monitoring Ireland (Mom), a searchable database supported by Coimisiún na Meán, aims to increase public awareness of media ownership and is the first project of its kind in the EU.

The website is a joint initiative by DCU’s Institute for Future Media Democracy and Society (FuJo) and Global Media Registry, a Germany-based non-profit, and was co-funded by the EU.

DCU said the goal of Mom was to “provide meaningful information for every Irish citizen to find out who owns what, and to better understand how and by whom public opinion is shaped through mass media”.

The website notes, for instance, that although there are more than 30 commercial stations in the market, the majority of non-RTÉ stations are provided with national and international news by Bauer Media Audio Ireland, the owner of stations including Today FM and Newstalk.

It highlights how a succession of printing press closures means almost all Irish-facing national newspapers now rely on just two printing companies, owned by The Irish Times and Webprint respectively. One company, Mediahuis Ireland subsidiary Newspread, dominates the physical distribution of newspapers.

It also documents how some media companies sell advertising on behalf of outlets they do not own. Iconic Media, the largest regional newspaper group in the market with more than 20 titles, is owned by Mediaforce, which brokers advertising space to agencies on behalf of a total of 55 newspapers, including its own titles.

Similarly, Sky Ireland’s media sales unit sells advertising on behalf of channels owned by the BBC, Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount.

Mom Ireland also lists the ownership connections between online advertising portals and news media companies, for example, MyHome.ie’s status as part of The Irish Times DAC and Mediahuis Ireland’s acquisition of Carzone.ie.

Such business models “may be essential” to sustain news media in a relatively small market dominated by international players.

“The findings do not constitute a clear and present danger to media pluralism and diversity in Ireland. But they do highlight concentrations of media power not always referenced in Irish debates about regulating direct media ownership,” said Dr Roderick Flynn, professor at DCU and research lead for the Mom Ireland project.

Coimisiún na Meán will support the development and updating of the website for the next three years.

Celene Craig, broadcasting commissioner at the regulator, said the project was a “valuable resource” that provided context and insight into the broader media landscape.

“We are delighted to support the further development of Ireland’s Media Ownership Monitor and the increased transparency it brings to control and influence in the Irish media sphere.”