Kerry Group sees revenue fall amid ‘challenging’ market conditions

Revenue at food group Kerry fell last year as changes in foreign exchange rates hit figures and the Irish dairy unit remained a drag on the business.

The company said group revenue was €8 billion for the year, down from €8.8 billion a year earlier. That represented an 8.6 per cent decline, with disposals accounting for 5.1 per cent and currency almost 3 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was almost €1.2 billion for the year. Kerry said organic profit growth was “more than offset” by the impact of disposals of some of its businesses, with the sale of its sweet ingredients business serving the bakery, cereal, confectionery, dairy and ice cream industries in March, and foreign exchange movements. Adjusted earnings per share were 430.1 cent.

Falling prices also came into play, with Kerry seeing it pricing fall 0.7 per cent as inflation pressures eased in the second half of the year. That compared to the prior year, when prices rose 11.7 per cent.

But group volumes were also lower, falling almost 1 per cent over the year.

The Taste and Nutrition business continued to grow, with volumes up 1.1 per cent for the year. But the Dairy Ireland unit saw revenue fall 16.6 per cent on a reported basis, with volumes down 6.5 per cent. Pricing at the business, which includes brands such as Dairygold spreads, Charleville cheese and Cheestrings snacks, fell 9.3 per cent, and ebidta was €53 million, down from €71 million in 2022. The company attributed the fall in revenue to constrained supply conditions and rising costs that hit the market dynamics.

The decline in dairy market sales prices also impacted the performance of the dairy ingredients sector, while Kerry’s dairy consumer products business was supported by growth in branded cheese.

Chief executive Edmond Scanlon said it was a “solid performance” that recognised varying market dynamics.

“Overall Taste & Nutrition volume growth represented an outperformance of our markets. APMEA and Europe achieved good volume growth led by a strong performance in the food service channel, while volumes in North America were impacted by stocking dynamics and softer market conditions,” he said. “Dairy Ireland performance reflected challenging market conditions across the year.”

The group spent €301 million on research and development, while net capital expenditure was €303 million, as Kerry continued to invest in the business.

“During the year we continued to invest capital and develop our business aligned to our strategic priorities. This included the expansion of our taste capabilities and footprint across our regions, further development of our nutrition portfolio, and broadening our emerging markets presence,” Mr Scanlon said. “This progress builds on our significant recent strategic portfolio developments and geographical expansion, strongly positioning Kerry for market outperformance and good margin progression in the coming years. As we begin 2024, Kerry’s innovation pipeline is strong, though overall consumer market volumes remain relatively muted, which is reflected in our guidance for the year of 5% to 8% adjusted earnings per share growth in constant currency.”

Kerry is currently undergoing a €300 million share buyback, but said it plans a further round in 2024, with more details announced at a later date.

Final dividend will be 80.8 cent per share, with the total 2023 dividend up 10.1 per cent to 115.4 cent.