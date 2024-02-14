Greystar secures backing for 387 rental apartments Monkstown

Plans for 384 rental apartment at Dalguise House in Monkstown have been approved by An Bord Pleanála. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Plans by US headquartered Greystar for a €180 million build to rent scheme on grounds around Dalguise House on Monkstown Rd in south Dublin have been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

The appeals board overturned a refusal of the proposal by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. The scheme had faced local opposition, with more than 70 objections lodged against the scheme.

Greystar subsidiary GEDV Monkstown Owner Ltd initially proposed to build 488 apartments on the site but, in its decision, An Bord Pleanála approved a scaled down scheme, ordering the removal of 101 units from the plan. Of the remaining 387 units, 384 will be build to rent apartments.

The appeals board has ordered the removal the tallest of the proposed 10 apartment blocks – the nine storey Block E – entirely and a reduction of height in Block F by one level to six storeys. The appeals board has also reduced Blocks B and C by one level to a height of six storeys.

It said it reduced the number of apartments “in the interest of visual amenity of the streetscape, respecting the primary of protected structures on site and protection of the residential amenities of the wider area”.

Permission was granted after An Bord Pleanála concluded the development would constitute an acceptable residential density, not seriously injure the residential amenities of the area nor of property in the vicinity, and would be acceptable in terms of scale, height, mix and quantum of development.

It said the scheme “would not have a detrimental impact on the residential amenities of existing properties and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety”.

A spokesman for Greystar Ireland on Wednesday welcomed the decision.

“We are looking forward to delivering this high quality, purposely designed scheme which will provide much needed residential accommodation in the south Dublin area as well as being a very positive addition to the Monkstown community,” he said, adding that it would also ensure the preservation of Dalguise House and open up its private estate for wider community use.

“While the company has acquired other residential developments, this will be our first ground up development project. We would hope to commence on site construction later this year with the first homes being ready for occupation in 2026.”

The council initially refused planning permission after concluding the scheme would result in a proliferation of build to rent accommodation, especially one-bed units.