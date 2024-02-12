Trinity Business School and UCD Smurfit School make gains in MBA rankings

Some 84 per cent of Trinity’s graduates were said to be employed after three months.

Trinity Business School’s full-time MBA programme has climbed 21 places in this year’s Global MBA Rankings.

The school has placed 66th in the list, which was published by the Financial Times on Monday. It moved up from 87th in last year’s list.

UCD Smurfit School, the only other Irish college to feature in the 100-strong list, has been ranked 91st. It climbed three places from 94th last year.

The MBA at Trinity was ranked 21st in Europe. The business school performed strongly across several areas. It was ranked 18th for carbon footprint, and 28th for environmental, social and governance, as well as net zero teaching.

The Trinity MBA also ranked well for diversity, securing 30th place for international mobility. The business school’s MBA ranked among the top 10 programmes globally for value for money. Some 84 per cent of Trinity’s graduates were said to be employed after three months.

Dean of Trinity Business School Prof Laurent Muzellec said: “We are immensely proud of Trinity Business School’s leap in the FT MBA rankings, a testament to our ‘Transforming Business for Good’ strategy.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to diversity, with a mix of student backgrounds, gender balance, and high international mobility.

“Our leadership in climate action, especially our 18th global rank in carbon footprint management and 28th in ESG and net zero teaching, highlights our dedication to sustainability.

“It’s also encouraging to see the FT acknowledging our MBA’s position in the value for money category, highlighting that we deliver advanced knowledge at a competitive price.”

Steven Kilroy, director of the programme at Trinity, said the 21 place climb was “testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation in our curriculum, and the unwavering dedication of our faculty, students, and alumni”.

UCD was placed 29th in terms of international mobility, and 14th in terms of value for money. Four out of five of its students were said to be employed after three months.