Developers offer to build 6,000 modular homes

Dozens of private developers have offered to build modular homes that could house up to 6,000 Ukrainian refugees across the State as part of a new Government programme, according to the Business Post. The paper reports that the Department of Integration launched a new nationwide plan in December to engage the private sector to build modular units. More than 60 private landowners and developers submitted proposals to build and operate modular homes in a number of counties, and the department confirmed that 30 proposals had passed the initial phase for consideration and that discussions had commenced with a number of local authorities.

Meanwhile the Sunday Times Ireland reports that property developer Johnny Ronan is set to submit a planning application in the coming days for a 17-storey office tower in Dublin’s north docklands. The development, which would include four buildings ranging in height from nine to 17 ­storeys, would replace an eight-storey office building at 1 North Wall Quay, which is occupied by the American bank Citigroup. The move follows the refusal by the Supreme Court last Friday to allow Dublin City Council to appeal against proposed height increases for two docklands apartment blocks proposed by a Ronan company.

The Sunday Independent writes that Bray-headquartered medical diagnostics specialist Trinity Biotech has acquired a technology that helps diabetics monitor their blood for glucose, from a US company in a deal that could be worth around $36.5 million (€33.9 million). Trinity Biotech, which is listed on the US Nasdaq exchange, has paid $12.5 million in cash for the biosensor and continuous glucose monitoring assets of Waveform Technologies plus shares in the Irish group. An additional $20 million could also be payable, largely based on whether Trinity secures an agreement with “certain insulin pump manufacturers” over the next 24 months.

Back in the Business Post, the head of the State’s Housing Agency has warned that homeowners will have to accept a fall in the value of their properties before the housing crisis can improve. Chief executive Bob Jordan said homeowners will also have to accept new developments in their areas even if they have concerns about resources, and encouraged older people to downsize to make larger homes available for younger families. Mr Jordan said there needed to be “intergenerational solidarity” from homeowners to younger people if the housing crisis is to be solved, including a fall in house prices to make property more affordable.

A major pharma logistics hub is being planned for Balbriggan, following a land swap between Fingal County Council and logistics firm Hannon, the Sunday Independent reports. The proposed hub, made possible by the swapping of two large sites, will reportedly bring 100 jobs to the area initially but is part of a longer-term proposal to create thousands of jobs by attracting pharma and biotech companies to a large industrial land bank in the north Dublin town.