Jos boost for Dundalk as Pentagon Technologies opens new facility

Pentagon Technologies, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kurita Water Industries, is to establish “a precision parts cleaning facility” in Dundalk, which will create 100 manufacturing jobs over the next five years.

Pentagon produces semi-conductor manufacturing equipment. The company’s new facility, located at the IDA Science and Technology Park, Mullagharlin, Dundalk will support its Irish and European customers.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our global footprint in precision parts cleaning services to Ireland,” Pentagon chief executive Dave Christeson said.

“Pentagon has operated in Ireland for the past 20 years supporting new semiconductor fab construction and now has expanded our services for many years to come. We look forward to becoming a major employer in the Dundalk area,” he said.

Construction is currently in progress at the new site and the facility is expected to be operational in the third quarter of this year.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement by Pentagon.

“Pentagon Technologies are leading the way in both Ireland and across Europe in providing innovative products and services to the thriving semiconductor and tech industries. This announcement will create over 100 manufacturing jobs to the North East region and underscores the IDA and Government’s priority for a balanced regional development,” he said.