ESB eyes new battery sites in €300m spend

ESB is eyeing new sites to store electricity after pledging to spend €300 million on existing battery facilities, according to one of the State energy group’s executives.

The company formally opened a battery storage facility at Poolbeg in Dublin on Wednesday that will back up electricity supplies at times when demand is high.

Speaking afterwards, Jim Dollard, ESB’s executive director for generation and trading, noted that a similar but bigger project at Aghada, Co Cork, should begin operating shortly.

ESB is spending €300 million on battery storage facilities that will have a total capacity of 300 mega watts (MW) and Mr Dollard said that the group was likely to add to those once they are completed.

“We’re looking at other projects,” said Mr Dollard, adding that the ESB was considering sites its properties at West Offaly and Lanesborough for battery storage.

Batteries operate by taking electricity from the grid during periods when supply outstrips demand, then supplying it at times when consumption grows.

Electricity network operators are using the technology alongside wind and solar power generators, whose supply cannot be controlled as they depend on the weather.

Poolbeg has a capacity of 75 MW, and can supply power for two hours, which translates as 150 mega watt hours in industry terms.

ESB built the battery plant in partnership with New York-listed energy storage specialist, Fluence, Irish engineers, Kirby Group and national grid operator, EirGrid.