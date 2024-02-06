Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz – the answers and winners

In September, CRH chief executive Albert Manifold, centre, rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signify its debut on the market. This was the answer to question number seven. Photograph: NYSE

There was a great response to the Christmas Business Quiz, with a large number of entries. Our winner is Michael Langan, from Tuam in Co Galway. He wins an overnight stay in the five-star Fota Island Resort in Cork.

The runner-up is Maria Dignam, from Kill in Co Kildare. She wins a break away in the Lyrath Estate in Co Kilkenny.

The participants’ prize has been won by Gabriel McWeeney of Firhouse in Dublin, who will receive a two-night stay at the Travelodge PLUS in Dublin 2.

Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to all those who entered. Here are the answers. 1. Virgin Radio UK or the Wireless group, 2. Elon Musk, 3. The Westmoreland, 4. An Post, 5. Staycity Aparthotels, 6. Six, 7. CRH moved its primary listing to New York, 8. Meta, 9. Vision Capital, 10. Rachael Ingle of Aon, Mickey O’Rouke of Premier Sports, Katherine Maher of Web Summit and Gavin Kelly of Bank of Ireland, 11. CRH, 12. Derval O’Rourke, 13. Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Authority, 14. BYD, 15. Silicon Valley Bank, 16. €14 billion, 17. Rajeev Suri, 18. Sam Moffett, 19. Teeling Whiskey, 20. EY, 21. He agreed to sell payroll software developer Immedis to UKG in a deal worth €575 million, 22. Point Village, 23. Larry Goodman, 24. Jim Joyce, 25. It is planning to merge with US peer WestRock to create Smurfit WestRock.