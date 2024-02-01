PayPal to cut up to 205 jobs from Irish workforce

PayPal is planning to further cut jobs at its Irish workforce. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Payments company PayPal is to cut up to 205 jobs from its Irish workforce, around 11 per cent, as part of a global effort to “right-size” the company.

The cuts will bring the number of staff employed here to just over 1,600.

Chief executive Alex Chriss, who took over in September, said earlier this week the company would reduce its workforce by about 9 per cent this year.

Staff in Ireland affected by the potential cuts have been informed, and the Department of Trade, Enterprise and Employment has been notified.

A spokeswoman for the company said the cuts were part of a “strategic transformation” that would position it for growth.

“We are doing this to allow us to move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth. At the same time, we will continue to invest in areas of the business we believe will create and accelerate growth,” she said.

The proposed cuts will be subject to consultation. PayPal said it would offer discretionary enhanced redundancy and support packages to departing staff.

The company, which employs more than 1,800 people in Ireland, said it remains committed to its business here. It is expected to continue hiring for strategic roles within the company.