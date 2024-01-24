British pub group J D Wetherspoon’s sales rise on festive cheer

British pub group J D Wetherspoon reported on Wednesday higher sales in the last 25 weeks, lifted by strong demand for its drinks and food during the festive season.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, reported a 10.1 per cent growth in like-for-like sales for the 25-week period ended January 21st, while the last 12 weeks, which included the Christmas holidays, witnessed an 11.1 per cent jump from a year earlier.

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone