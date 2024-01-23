Irish Independent publisher seeks to cut 55 jobs in redundancy programme

Mediahuis Ireland has announced that it is seeking to cut around 55 jobs from its Irish operation, or approximately 10 per cent of its total workforce, as part of a new voluntary redundancy programme.

Belgian-based Mediahuis owns the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Sunday World, Belfast Telegraph and regional papers including The Kerryman and Wexford People.

The company employs close to 550 people in Ireland., It is understood that redundancies will be split 50/50 across editorial and non-editorial roles.

Terms of the voluntary redundancy programme include two week’s pay per year of service plus statutory redundancy.

This is the second time the media company has sought voluntary redundancies in its Irish operation within the past year, with a previous programme opening in March, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mediahuis Ireland said that the latest programme comes as the company tries to manage its traditional cost base and adapt to new digital revenue streams.

The company has said that its two traditional revenue streams of single copy sales and print advertising, while still its “most important”, are under pressure, and are being replaced by revenues from digital subscribers and digital advertising “at a slower pace”.

The Mediahuis Group estimates that 70 per cent of its revenue this year will come from print, and 30 per cent from digital, but that this ratio will be reversed by 2030.

Mediahuis Ireland says it is continuing to invest in digital, seeing growth in podcasting and local news in particular, but that it needs to manage its “traditional cost base”.

It added that savings from the new voluntary redundancy programme would allow the business to invest in new products, target new audiences and make its brands “more resilient and more customer-oriented” for readers and advertisers.

Mediahuis Ireland chief executive Peter Vandermeersch said that media companies all over the world are “struggling with the same dilemma” of how to generate sufficient revenues to finance “excellent journalism”.

“I am convinced that our strategy is the right one: to restructure our business to make this a leaner, more streamlined news organisation with the most efficient processes and systems possible, while continuing to produce the highest quality journalism and diversifying our revenues to build a sustainable future for our company,” he said.