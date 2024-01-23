Former Grant Thornton chief Michael McAteer joins EV charging company

Former managing partner Michael McAteer will continue his work with Grant Thornton after joining the executive committee of EasyGo. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell

The former head of Grant Thornton Ireland has joined the executive committee of electric vehicle charging company EasyGo, just weeks after stepping down from the top job of the accounting firm.

Michael McAteer, who served as managing partner of the Big Four firm from 2018 until the start of January, will continue his work with Grant Thornton where he has been a partner since the merger of his firm Foster McAteer in 2008.

Kildare-based EasyGo, which owns and operates the largest private car charging network in Ireland, manage more than 4,000 charging points across the country and recently secured a €30 million investment through Aviva Investors. It aims to roll out some 3,000 fast direct current chargers across the State by 2032.

Mr McAteer said the company came to his attention through Rubicon Capital Advisors, the Dublin-based merchant bank. Rubicon recently increased its stake in EasyGo to more than 50 per cent.

“With a focus on sustainability and innovation, EasyGo is well poised to lead the charge in the EV sector by enhancing infrastructure, network reach and charging options,” Mr McAteer said. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

“Our mission is to decarbonise transport by providing accessible and efficient EV charging solutions across Ireland,” said EasyGo co-founder Chris Kelly.

“We welcome Michael’s expertise, experience and insights, as we make a significant leap forward in our expansion plans.”

The company has also announced the appointment of former Siemens and Microsoft executive David Fitzgerald as chief revenue officer. Mr Fitzgerald will work with co-founder and commercial director Gerry Cash, leading EasyGo’s sales and marketing teams, the company said in a statement.