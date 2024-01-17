World leaders urged to tackle existential threats of climate and ‘unchecked’ AI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the assembly during the World Economic Forum (WEF). Photograph: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to tackle the existential threats of climate change and “the unchecked development of artificial intelligence (AI) and international governance reforms.

Despite climate and AI garnering significant attention, “we have no effective global strategy to deal with either,” Mr Guterres told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions.”

Mr Guterres noted that 2023 was the hottest year on record – with droughts, storms, fires and floods wreaking havoc on countries and communities – and that the planet is heading for a scorching 3 degrees increase in global temperatures.

“Let me be very clear,” he said, “the phase-out of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable. We must act now to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy.”

Flagging the risks that AI poses to human rights, personal privacy and societies, Mr Guterres called on the private sector to join a multi-stakeholder effort to develop a “networked and adaptive” governance model for AI.

“We need governments urgently to work with tech companies on risk management frameworks for current AI development, and on monitoring and mitigating future harms,” he said,

Earlier US secretary of state Antony Blinken told business and political leaders he could not remember a time when there had been more global challenges, ranging from war in Gaza and Ukraine to tensions over Taiwan.

Mr Blinken said that almost none of the problems that US president Joe Biden’s administration wanted to address could be tackled in isolation, echoing comments on Tuesday by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who called for greater global cooperation.

Describing the conflict in Gaza as “gutwrenching”, Mr Blinken said what was needed to resolve the situation was a Palestinian state with a government structure “that gives people what they want and works with Israel to be effective”.

“The suffering breaks my heart,” he said during a keynote session at the forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, adding: “The question is what is to be done.”

The US Secretary of State said that Washington was hearing from virtually every country in the Middle East that they wanted the United States to be at the table in discussions over how to bring about an end to Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

And he said Washington was also in demand elsewhere. “There is a greater premium than ever on a US partnership,” Mr Blinken told the WEF panel audience. - Additional reporting by Bloomberg