American Chamber taps former Ibec executive for top role

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) has named former Ibec executive Paul Sweetman as its new chief executive, replacing Mark Redmond who will leave his role at the end of March after 10 years.

Mr Sweetman, who most recently served as managing partner of the Irish arm of communications consultancy Instinctif Partners, has held a number of senior executive positions including director of Financial Services Ireland, the Ibec group that lobbies on behalf of the sector in the Republic.

A graduate of UCD and Virginia Tech, Mr Sweetman holds an engineering degree and a certificate in environmental and social governance from the University of California at Berkeley Law School.

“I am both honoured and excited to be appointed as AmCham CEO,” Mr Sweetman said. “AmCham is recognised as Ireland’s leading international business representative organisation. I greatly look forward to working with our 2024 president, Elaine Murphy, our board and the AmCham team to bring AmCham to the next level as a world class membership organisation and support our global-leading membership across Ireland”.

Ms Murphy said Mr Sweetman “has developed a deep understanding of the US multinational sector in Ireland, a track record of impactful advocacy at the most senior level and a strategic awareness of how to lead business membership organisations”.