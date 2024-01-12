Business

Aer Lingus pilots overwhelmingly reject pay offer

Members of Irish Airline Pilots’ Association vote 98.1% against tribunal finding

Aer Lingus pilots have rejected a company tribunal pay offer. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Barry O'Halloran
Fri Jan 12 2024 - 14:54

Aer Lingus pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a company tribunal pay offer.

Pilots at the Irish airline have been pursuing a pay claim lodged since their industry began a rapid recovery from the pandemic grounding.

It emerged on Friday that members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) in Aer Lingus voted by a 98.1 per cent majority against a pay deal recommended by a company tribunal.

According to Ialpa, part of trade union Fórsa, the vote rejects an 8.5 per cent pay increase plus a once-off 1.5 per cent payment.

Mark Tighe, Ialpa president, said the offer did not reflect the sacrifices made by pilots to sustain the airline during the pandemic.

Aer Lingus failed to return pilots to their pre-Covid conditions, he added.

“The airline recently announced bumper profits and has since grown to 105 per cent of pre-Covid capacity,” Mr Tighe argued.

