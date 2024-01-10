Unite urges Government to find alternative owner for Tara Mines

Production was shut down at Tara Mines last July with 650 workers temporarily laid off after what the company said were “significant and unsustainable financial losses” amid falling zinc prices globally.: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Unite, one of the trade unions representing employees affected by the suspension of operations at Tara Mines, has accused the mine operator of adopting a “slash and burn” approach to jobs and called on the Government to work with staff to find an alternative investor for the business.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the union railed against a rescue plan put forward by Swedish multinational Boliden at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that it said would permanently reduce the workforce at the mines by more than one-third and significantly alter terms and conditions for the remaining workers.



A deal reached subsequently with workers guaranteed they would retain current terms and conditions upon the mine reopening in the second quarter of this year.

Last week, Boliden sought non-binding “declarations of interest” from staff in a redundancy programme that would only become available if other elements of its proposed rescue plan are approved. It is understood a voluntary severance scheme was requested by the Tara Mines group of unions including Unite and Siptu. However, the rescue plan itself was unveiled to worker representatives at the WRC negotiations on Tuesday.

Unite has now said the redundancy scheme on offer is “significantly worse that previously agreed with unions”. It has accused Boliden of backsliding on the terms and conditions for remaining workers and said the Government must intervene to secure “good jobs and skills” at the Co Meath mine unless the company withdraws its proposals.

“Unions put forward realistic proposals which could have resulted in significant savings while protecting jobs and living standards, but these were ignored and the company is now adopting a ‘slash-and-burn’ approach to workers’ jobs, pay and conditions,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham in a statement. “Boliden’s behaviour is completely unacceptable, and unless the company changes its tune the Government must step in to secure the mine’s future.”

Tom Fitzgerald, Unite regional coordinator, said the Tara Mines has officially been “onboarded as an Enterprise Ireland client” in a bid to secure supports that can speed up the reopening.

“Such supports must be made contingent on the company setting an early and firm reopening date, with a cast iron guarantee that they will maintain existing jobs, terms and conditions,” he said.

“In the absence of such an undertaking, Minister [for Enterprise Simon] Coveney should instruct the agencies under his auspices to work with Tara’s employees to find an alternative investor. In the interim, to protect this vital national resource and the associated jobs and skills, the Government should consider taking Tara Mines into protective ownership.”

Siptu last week also expressed disappointment about the way the severance scheme was communicated with workers and said the changes to terms and conditions contained within the proposals were “reckless”.

Boliden has been approached for comment.