Bet365 chief Denise Coates’s salary rises to £221m

Bet365 chief Denise Coates earned close to £300 million (€348 million) last year in pay and dividends from the UK-based gambling group, confirming her position as one of Britain’s richest executives.
Ms Coates was paid about £221 million for the year ending March 2023, according to accounts filed at Companies House in the UK on Monday, an increase on the salary of £213 million last year.
She also took at least half of the £100 million the company paid out in dividends given her stake as the founder of Bet365.
This year’s payout comes despite the group falling to a loss of £69.4 million, from a profit of £33 million last year, as it has expanded in regions such as North America.
The group also owns Stoke City Football Club, which contributed to its losses. – Copyright The Financial Times
