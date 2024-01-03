Dalata agrees two-year extension of licencing deal for Dublin Airport hotel

Hotel operator Dalata has agreed an extension of the deal it struck to operate the Maldron Hotel at Dublin Airport.

The licencing agreement for the 251-bedroom hotel was due to expire this month, but the company said it had agreed a two-year extension with the landlord.

The company, which operates the Maldron and Clayton brands, recently said it was “optimistic” for next year and expects its full-year revenues to exceed €600 million in 2023 after a “record year” of growth.

The Dublin-listed hotel group also expects to add four properties to its portfolio in 2024, including its first hotels in Brighton and Liverpool, bringing an additional 834 rooms to Dalata’s portfolio. Its portfolio currently comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms, of which it owns 31, leases 19 and manages three under contract.