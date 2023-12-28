Social workers, credit controllers and accountants among most in-demand professions

Hays said the top 10 list reflected employer demand and job listings across Ireland. Photograph: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Social workers, credit controllers and accountants are among the most in-demand professions in the State, according to recruitment firm Hays.

The top 10 list, outlined in the company’s salary and recruiting trends guide for 2024, also includes quantity surveyors, maintenance engineers, cybersecurity managers, engineering project managers, data analysts, supplier relationship managers and quality analysts.

The survey, conducted in August and September 2023, received 1,451 responses from employers and professionals across the Republic from a range of industries and sectors.

Hays said the top 10 list reflected employer demand and job listings across Ireland and indicated the hiring intentions of 85 per cent of employers.

It noted that many workers were considering changing jobs to secure higher salaries and better benefits while more than half (54 per cent) were open “to future job opportunities that don’t offer hybrid working arrangements”.

Hays said the high requirement for qualified social workers was “due to the continued demand for their services in addressing complex care needs across Ireland” while it linked the demand for newly qualified accountant to organisations wishing to improve financial systems.

As the construction sector continue to grow, multi-skilled maintenance engineers and engineering project managers are essential for organisations, it also noted.

Maureen Lynch, managing director at Hays Ireland, said: “As we head into the new year, despite some economic challenges, there remains plenty of opportunity for those professionals who want to make their next career move.

“The roles featured on our list are at the top of employers wish lists up and down the country as many struggle not only to attract staff, but also to retain them due to high competition for skills,” she said.