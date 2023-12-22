Global stocks steady ahead of key US inflation data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. European shares inched lower, weighed down by technology and sportswear makers, while investors were on tenterhooks ahead of a crucial US inflation print and markets assessed domestic data to back bets of lower interest rates next year. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Global shares steadied on Friday, while the dollar inched up in advance of US inflation data that could shape expectations for how quickly interest rates might fall in 2024.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished up a third of a per cent on what was a half day of trading with volumes down about 30 per cent in the run-up to Christmas.

The only remotely major movers were in the financial sector where Bank of Ireland climbed 3.4 per cent, while AIB and Permanent TSB rose 1.1 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. A trader pointed out the moves were sectoral rather than in response to stock specific news.

Elsewhere, housebuilder Cairn Homes climbed 3 per cent, while insulation specialist Kingspan dropped 60 basis points.

Among the food names, Glanbia was down 90 basis points at close of business, while dairy giant Kerry Foods was up just over 1 per cent.

London

British equities logged solid weekly gains heading into the Christmas holidays amid rising hopes that major central banks, including the Bank of England, could consider interest rate cuts next year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.04 per cent higher, extending gains to a fourth week, while FTSE 250 midcap index rose for a third straight week, up 0.3 per cent.

The rally in global markets driven by the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot and a surprise drop in domestic inflation boosted UK equities.

Britain’s economy might now be in a recession, according to data, which showed output shrank in the July-to-September quarter.

“The outlook for 2024 looks shaky with a sluggish consumer, ongoing price increases and more expensive borrowing costs,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

Retailers were among the top decliners, down 0.7 per cent, while construction and materials were the top gainers, adding 1.0 per cent.

Heavyweight energy stocks added 0.4 per cent, tracking rising crude oil prices as tensions persisted in the Middle East following Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, capping losses.

Aerospace and defence was the best performing FTSE 350 sector this week, while personal goods was the worst hit.

Among individual stocks, sportswear company JD Sports lost 5.1 per cent after US firm Nike, the world’s largest sportswear maker, trimmed its annual sales forecast, blaming cautious consumer spending.

Europe

European shares inched lower, weighed down by technology and sportswear makers, while investors were on tenterhooks ahead of a crucial US inflation print and markets assessed domestic data to back bets of lower interest rates next year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1 per cent by 9.20am, on track for its weakest weekly performance in six.

China’s new rules to curb gaming spending spurred a 18.6 per cent slump in Dutch tech investor Prosus, poised for its steepest one-day decline. This pulled the technology sector 1.4 per cent lower to lead sectoral declines.

French video games developer Ubisoft also slid 6.2 per cent to its lowest level since late March.

The personal and household goods sector lost 0.6 per cent, as Adidas and Puma fell 6.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively, after US peer Nike cut its annual sales forecast.

New York

Treasury yields eased and US shares looked set for a slightly weaker open ahead of the release of a crucial US inflation gauge that could cement the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts from March.

Among equity-market movers, Nike fell more than 12 per cent in New York premarket trading, after the sports apparel maker said it’s looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings amid a weaker sales outlook.

A sell-off also engulfed video-game companies, with double-digit losses at US-listed Chinese names NetEase and Bilibili, after China stunned the sector with fresh restrictions. – Additional reporting: Agencies