Irish productivity levels inflated by multinationals, CSO figures show

Productivity, defined as the rate at which goods or services are produced in an economy, is a key driver of earnings and prosperity.

Irish workers are among the most productive in the world, adding on average €103.90 to the value of the economy for every hour they worked in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO’S headline figure is, however, highly inflated by the multinational-dominated foreign sector. Labour productivity for the foreign sector was €405.90 per hour compared with just €54.40 per hour for the domestic sector.

The mismatch reflect the massive value-add attached to certain multinational products.

The CSO’s latest figures show productivity across the economy decreased in July, August, and September. Labour productivity for the domestic sector fell by 1.8 per cent when compared with the previous quarter, while the foreign sector was also down by 0.5 per cent.

“While movements in productivity should generally be viewed over a longer time-period, these results provide the most up-to-date picture on productivity in the Irish economy to keep policymakers, economists, and the wider public as informed as possible,” the CSO said.

The figures show there were significant reductions in labour productivity for domestic sectors such as domestic manufacturing (-10.6 per cent), financial and insurance activities (-8.5 per cent), and accommodation and food (-5 per cent).

Labour productivity typically measures the value of work done in a given economy over time with higher value-added jobs generating the greatest productivity.

A huge level of investment by multinationals in the Irish economy since 2015, including billions of euro worth of intellectual property, has boosted labour productivity here.