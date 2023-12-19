Noel Larkin receives SCSI’s inaugural president’s award

Noel Larkin has been awarded the president’s award for his outstanding contribution to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Noel Larkin, a chartered building surveyor and fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) who regularly answers readers’ queries in The Irish Times’s hugely popular Property Clinic, has received the president’s award for his outstanding contribution to the SCSI and the wider profession of surveying.

Mr Larkin, a native of Bailieborough in Cavan whose practice Noel Larkin & Associates is based in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, has held numerous positions within the SCSI and supports a range of its activities, particularly in the educational sphere.

SCSI president Enda McGuane presented him with the inaugural award at the society’s national conference in Croke Park recently. He described Mr Larkin as a most deserving recipient.

“This award honours exceptional leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing professionals in the built environment by volunteering for various projects, reports and events. Noel has done that and much more. A gentleman, generous with his time and expertise who always has a smile and friendly word, we thank him for his dedication. And we thank his family for lending him to the SCSI on so many occasions.”

Mr Larkin said he was delighted and honoured to be nominated and to accept the award.