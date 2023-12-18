CRH offers to buy Sydney-listed Adbri in €1.3bn deal

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said acquisition was "the next logical step for CRH to expand our existing presence in Australia, where we have been operating for 15 years". Photograph: Allie Joseph/NYSE

Irish building materials giant CRH has offered to buy Australian concrete maker Adbri in a joint takeover plan with a local family-owned business called Barro that values the business at the equivalent of €1.3 billion.

Adbri, formerly known as Adelaide Brighton, is a leading building materials business in Australia, listed in Sydney. Barro already owns 43 per cent of the company and would retain that level of a stake at the end of the transaction.

CRH, which already has a 4.6 per cent interest in Adbri through financial derivatives, would end up with a total 57 per cent stake should the deal go through. It said that the deal would “strongly complement” its existing Australian business.

“We have held a long-term interest in the Australian construction materials market, which has attractive attributes including stable market dynamics and positive growth prospects, similar in nature to the southern United States and central and eastern Europe where we have a significant presence,” said CRH chief executive Albert Manifold.

“Adbri is an attractive business with quality assets that complement our core competencies in cement, concrete and aggregates. With its leading market positions in Australia, we are delighted that this opportunity has presented itself to us. It is the next logical step for CRH to expand our existing presence in Australia, where we have been operating for 15 years.”

CRH delisted from the Dublin market in September as part of a rejig that saw its main stock market quotation move from London to New York.