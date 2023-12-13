Airbnb’s Irish unit to pay €576m to settle Italian tax claim

Italy’s finance police had claimed that the company failed to pay taxes on about €3.7 billion of rental revenue. Photograph; iStock

Airbnb’s Irish unit agreed to pay the Italian tax authorities €576 million to settle allegations that it hadn’t paid enough tax.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company does not acknowledge “any liability” as part of the settlement, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Airbnb’s European headquarters are in Dublin.

Italy’s finance police had claimed that the company failed to pay taxes on about €3.7 billion of rental revenue and claimed that the company owed about €779 million after an audit of the tax years from 2017 to 2021.

Airbnb is still in discussions about its taxes for 2022 and 2023, and the amounts involved may be “material,” the company said in a statement.

The settlement, while lower than the amount Italian authorities had initially pursued, is still equivalent to about a third of the company’s quarterly adjusted earnings.

Authorities are ramping up scrutiny of how global companies operating in Italy pay tax. In 2019, Italian prosecutors investigated Netflix after the US streaming company failed to file a return, sources said at that time. Earlier this year, Milan prosecutors started investigating Facebook parent company Meta for alleged unpaid value-added taxes that totalled about €870 million, sources said last February.

A spokesman for Italy’s tax agency declined to comment. – Bloomberg