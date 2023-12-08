Cost-of-living squeeze forces Irish households to spend more and save less

The savings rate is the proportion of disposable income that is saved rather than spent. Photograph: iStock

Irish households have reverted to pre-pandemic saving patterns as ongoing cost-of-living pressures force them to spend more.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data show the household savings rate fell from 11 per cent to 9.6 per cent (or €3.6 billion) in the third quarter of this year.

“At 9.58 per cent this quarter, this is the first time it has fallen below 10 per cent in three years but leaves it at a similar level to pre-pandemic savings in 2019,” the CSO said.

The savings rate is the proportion of disposable income that is saved rather than spent.

Before the pandemic, households saved on average 10 per cent of their disposable income, with consumer spending making up the other 90 per cent.

However, during the pandemic so-called lockdown savings soared as households here spent less on things like transport, childcare, holidays and eating out. An additional €16 billion was placed on deposit in 2020.

“In current prices, both income and consumption rose, with a decline in savings due to consumption increasing more than disposable income,” it said.