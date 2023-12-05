Revenue nets almost €10m from defaulters

Tax defaulters paid €9.6 million in settlements in the three months to the end of September, says Revenue.

Revenue netted almost €10 million from tax defaulters over the three months to the end of September, new figures show.

A motor mechanic who was charged more than €1.8 million in tax, penalties and interest and a haulier business that settled for €1 million, featured on the latest quarterly tax defaulters’ list, published on Tuesday.

A total of 24 cases were settled, netting €9.6 million for the Exchequer, Revenue said.

Eamonn Galligan, a motor mechanic based at Drumass, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, was found to owe €1.864 million following an investigation into under-declaration of income tax.

The tax liability itself was almost €712,000, while Mr Galligan was charged €446,000 interest and €705,000 penalties.

Mr Galligan had not paid the tax by September 30th, the figures show.

Haulier MDS Distribution, of Toughers Business Park, Ladytown, Naas, Co Kildare, was found to owe €1 million in tax, interest and penalties following a Revenue investigation into under-declaration of VAT.

The tax liability was almost €400,000 while the company paid the same amount in penalties and more than €200,000 interest.

Revenue says it publishes defaulters’ settlements where the taxpayers or businesses have failed to avail of “extensive voluntary disclosure options” and the “default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour”.

Just two settlements exceeded €1 million in the three-month period, while there were 22 for more than €100,000.

Among the other settlements, Stuart Weld, a sub-contractor of Vale View Stud, Killacloran, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, paid more than €311,000 for non-declaration of capital gains tax.

The tax due was more than €104,000 while penalties and interest brought the total to almost three times that sum.

Also among the larger settlements, Brian O’Regan, described as a “PAYE worker”, of 74 Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, paid €396,000 for under-declaring income tax.

The amount of tax due was €282,000 while penalties and interest accounted for the balance.

Landlord and PAYE worker, Kevin Boland of 174 Briar Walk, Portmarnock, Co Dublin, paid €657,000 for under declaring tax on share options.

Revenues report also shows that the court determined that Frank Hynes of Bregorteen, Barntown, Co Wexford, should pay a penalty of €441,000, for under-declaration of income tax.

Separately during the three-month period, the courts imposed fines and other penalties totalling €181,132.50 for tax or duty offences.

According to Revenue, enforcement efforts yielded a total of €112.5 million during the three months to the end of September.