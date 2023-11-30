Euro zone inflation falls to two-year low of 2.4%, bringing rate cuts into focus

Euro zone inflation fell by more than expected in November, tumbling to a two-year low of 2.4 per cent, down from 2.9 per cent in October.
The faster-than-anticipated decline is likely to fuel speculation that the European Central Bank may start bringing down interest rates earlier, possibly in early spring in defiance of the bank’s guidance.
Price growth across the single currency bloc dropped to 2.4 per cent in November, below expectations for 2.7 per cent, with the cost of all items – except unprocessed food – falling.
Even underlying price pressures eased more quickly than forecast, with inflation excluding food and energy, a measure that is closely watched by ECB policymakers, declining to 3.6 per cent from 4.2 per cent on the back of falling service prices.
Thursday’s Top Stories: Israel-Hamas ceasefire to continue, two injured after disturbances following gangland funeral
Irish inflation fell to 2.3 per cent, its lowest level in 2½ years and close to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target rate of 2 per cent.