Aon Ireland chief executive appointed chairwoman of NTMA

Aon Ireland chief executive Rachael Ingle has been appointed as the next chairwoman of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has announced that Ms Ingle will succeed current NTMA chairwoman Susan Webb, whose term ends on 22 December 2023.

Rachael Ingle is chief executive of the Irish operation of professional services firm Aon, as well as head of the Nordics subregion and head of wealth solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

An actuary by profession, Ms Ingle is also a former chairwoman of the Irish Association of Pension Funds, and has been a member of the NTMA’s board since 2019.

Minister McGrath said that Ms Ingle will bring “a wealth of experience to the role of chair both from her extensive professional background and as a member of the NTMA since 2019″.

Minister McGrath also thanked outgoing chairwoman Susan Webb for her “significant contribution and commitment to the board since its establishment in 2014″.

Ms Webb welcomed the announcement regarding her successor, adding that Ms Ingle is “well placed to make a valuable contribution to the agency over the term of her appointment”.

Earlier this month, Minister McGrath announced two new appointments to the board of the Irish debt management agency, that will also take effect from 22nd December.

New appointees Myra Garrett and Fiona Ross will assume places on the board for a five-year term, replacing outgoing chairwoman Susan Webb and board member Martin Murphy whose term is also set to expire.

The NTMA manages national debt, as well as the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, the National Development Finance Agency, NewERA (New Economy and Recovery Authority) and the State Claims Agency.

The State body has raised €7 billion through the sale of benchmark bonds so far this year. The agency sold an average of about €16.5 billion of bonds a year between 2014 and 2021, including large issuances during the Covid-19 pandemic.