CRH to sell European lime operations in €1bn deal with SigmaRoc

Building materials giant CRH is to sell its lime operations in Europe in a $1.1 billion (€1 billion) deal with SigmaRoc.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, includes 16 operating locations in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland. Last year, the businesses generated a total of $610 million in sales and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $137 million.

The first phase of the deal, which includes the operations in Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland, is expected to close early next year. The remaining phases - the UK and Poland businesses - will close later in 2024.

“The decision to divest at an attractive valuation follows a comprehensive review of the Business and demonstrates CRH’s active approach to portfolio management,” said Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH. “The proceeds from the divestment will provide us with significant additional capital allocation opportunities to deliver further growth and value creation for our shareholders.”