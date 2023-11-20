Diagnostic healthcare provider Affidea to create 120 new jobs

Diagnostic healthcare provider Affidea is to create 120 new jobs with the construction of a new medical clinic in Belfast.

Affidea provides diagnostic imaging, out-of-hospital services and day case surgery in 19 clinical facilities across Ireland.

On completion, the Belfast clinic will offer a range of specialist medical services on-site including an ExpressCare clinic, several operating theatres, endoscopy services and consultant suites.

In addition, it will also contain a diagnostic imaging facility which will comprise of MRI, CT, Dexa, X-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy and ultrasound services.

The diagnostic imaging department will have the capacity for up to 50,000 patients per year.

The clinic will lead to the creation of over 120 highly skilled jobs in the local market once completed, as well as significantly increasing the access to care for both public and private patients.

The new facility will expand and enhance the services already offered by Affidea at their existing portfolio of three clinical facilities in Northern Ireland at Orthoderm, Hillsborough Private Medical Clinic, and Affidea Belfast.

In addition, a new purpose-built diagnostics clinic with two new advanced MRI systems, X-ray, Dexa and ultrasound services will open in Charlestown in north Dublin in December.

The company has already invested in a range of healthcare facilities and services in 2023 which has led to the creation of 60 new jobs nationwide.

As a result, the company now employs over 400 professionals who provide medical services to over 300,000 patients in Ireland annually.

Affidea Ireland chief executive Barry Downes said the new jobs will include a range of medical professional roles such as radiographers, doctors and nurses, as well as a number of key managerial and administrative roles.

“The investment aligns with Affidea’s strategic direction to enlarge its clinical services portfolio with new centre of excellence services, better addressing the needs of the local communities, while expanding its geographic footprint throughout the country,” he said.

“The ability to deploy our centre of excellence model in orthopaedics is something we are very proud of. Access to high-quality healthcare for all is a core focus for us. This additional investment will facilitate improved access for patients on both sides of the Border.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring we always have the most modern equipment and clinical facilities available to our patients.”