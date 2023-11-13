Ryanair renews Osprey deal

Ryanair is renewing its deal with intelligence and security specialist, Osprey Flight Solutions. Photograph by: T.Ansell/PA Wire

Ryanair is renewing its partnership with aviation intelligence and security specialist, Osprey Flight Solutions, for a further five years, the pair confirmed on Monday.

Osprey’s systems track, report, forecast and alert airlines to a multitude of factors that could disrupt flight operations. The company has worked with Ryanair since 2020.

Both confirmed on Monday that the Irish airline, Europe’s biggest, was renewing its deal for a further five years.

Carol Sharkey, Ryanair’s chief risk officer, pointed out that safety was the airline’s first priority. “Osprey’s innovative solutions play a role in our operational safety and security decision making processes,” she added.

Andrew Nicholson, chief executive of Osprey Flight Solutions said the deal showed Ryanair recognised “the tangible operational and financial value delivered through our advanced technological solutions”.