Little Museum of Dublin’s post-Covid income tops €1m

The Little Museum of Dublin overlooking St Stephen’s Green reported a strong rebound in its revenues and surplus last year as the venue reopened fully as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were fully lifted.

Accounts just filed with the Charities Regulator show that the museum’s income rose to just €1.05 million last year, up from €624,808 in 2021. Its expenses also increased, rising to €840,943 from €624,567 in the period.

This left the venue with a surplus for the year of €209,058 for 2022, compared with a surplus of just €241 a year earlier. It is understood that some €157,000 of the surplus was restricted for a redevelopment project due next year.

The number of visitors to the museum more than trebled last year to 73,151 from 20,330 in 2021. Its record year for attendance was 2019, the final full year of trading before the pandemic, when it attracted 120,993 visitors.

The accounts show that it received €685,618 from “trading and commercial activities”, with €90,000 from the State or local authorities, €189,938 from philanthropic organisation and the balance from donations and “other sources”. It closed the year with cash of €915,129.

Employee numbers rose to 33 during the year, up from 23 in 2021, with average number of volunteers listed as between 20 and 49 last year.

The museum, which tells the story of Dublin through various exhibitions and walking tours, was launched in 2011 by founder Trevor White. The venue at 15 St Stephen’s Green, is owned by Dublin City Council and there are plans to expand the museum’s activities at the property next year to make it fully accessible for visitors.