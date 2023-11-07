Pfizer cuts 100 Irish staff as sales of Covid medicine collapse

Pfizer is cutting 100 jobs at its Newbridge plant in Co Kildare

Pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer is cutting 100 jobs at its Newbridge plant in Kildare as part of a global response to the collapse in sales of its Paxlovid Covid antiviral medicine.

Staff at the plant, where around 1,200 people are currently employed were given the news on Tuesday afternoon.

However the company also announced that it was adding 230 new jobs to two other Irish pants – Grange Castle n Dublin and Ringaskiddy in Co Cork. The Grange Castle jobs are understood to be in addition to the 400-500 jobs over five years announced last December as part of a $1 billion investment to expand that plant.

The company dramatically lowered sales forecasts for both its Covid vaccine and its antiviral Paxlovid last month in advance of its third quarter results.

READ MORE

Vaccine sales are now expected to be 15 per cent weaker than previously projected this year, while the company has marked expected antiviral sales down to just $1 billion from $8 billion, in large part due to stock being returned by the US government.

The lower sales of Covid-related medications were blamed for all of a $9 billion – or 13 per cent – downgrade in predicted group-wide revenues for 2023.

At that time, the group announced that it would embark on a cost-cutting programme to save $3.5 billion (€3.3 billion) in annual sales.

In third quarter results announced last week, sales came in even below analysts’ lowered expectations, falling 42 per cent to $13.2 billion. The company recorded a loss of 17 US cents a share on an adjusted basis, its first by that metric in more than three decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sales of its Covid booster vaccine fell 70 per cent to $1.31 billion, around $200 million short of analysts’ expectations, while Paxlovid sales slumped 97 per cent to $202 million, missing the mark by nearly $170 million.

Newbridge and Ringaskiddy are both heavily involved in the production of Paxlovid.