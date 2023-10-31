Tourist numbers rose in August after wet July dampened consumer spirits

A queue of people waiting travelling through Dublin Airport. Of the almost 2.2 million people who departed from the Republic in the month, some 737,600, or 33.6 per cent, were foreign residents completing their trip, up from 650,200 in July. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Holidaymakers who arrived in the Republic from abroad in August spent an average of €1,351 on their trips, adding more than €996.1 million to the Irish economy during the peak tourism month, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveal.

Of the almost 2.2 million people who departed from the Republic in the month, some 737,600, or 33.6 per cent, were foreign residents completing their trip, up from 650,200 in July.

Holiday and leisure purposes were the top reasons cited for their visits, accounting for 47.7 per cent of trips to the Republic in the month, the CSO said.

“Amongst the 737,600 foreign resident overnight visitors some 35.2 per cent were from Britain, 19.3 per cent were from the United States, and 7.8 per cent were from France,” CSO statistician Gregg Patrick said in a statement.

Foreign visitors typically stayed for an average of 9.9 nights, spending an average of €1,351 on their trip, “comprising €356 on fare, €62 on prepayments, €428 on accommodation, and €505 on day-to-day expenditure”, Mr Patrick said.

The total expenditure by foreign resident overnight visitors on their trips to Ireland was €996.1 million, up from €875.4 million in July, according to the data.

Record-breaking wet weather in July dampened consumer spending during the typically busy period for tourism with general retail sales declining 0.8 per cent in July, the CSO said in a previous release.

Bar and pub spending, down 5.5 per cent in the month, suffered the worst percentage drop-off in sales in July. Bar sales volumes were down 2.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July.

Many Irish holidaymakers headed abroad to escape the weather with Dublin Airport recording its busiest ever day on Sunday, July 30th.

Anecdotally, the situation improved in August but tourism industry figures have bemoaned a decline in inbound visitors from Germany and Britain this year against the backdrop of soaring inflation and weak economic performance in both key markets.