Nestlé to shut Co Limerick infant formula plant with loss of 542 jobs

Nestlé has announced plans to cut 542 jobs with the closure of its infant formula factory in Askeaton, Co Limerick.

Food giant Nestlé is closing its Wyeth Nutrition infant formula plant in Askeaton, Co Limerick with the potential loss of 542 jobs.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Swiss group said that it would cease operations at the plant in the first quarter of 2026. A research and development unit located alongside the manufacturing plant will shut down a year before that. A total of 491 people work in the factory with 51 employed at the R&D facility.

Nestlé acquired the Limerick plant as part of its acquisition of Pfizer Nutrition back in 2012. All of the factory’s output is exported, mainly to markets in China and elsewhere in Asia.

The group said that demand for infant formula in China had been “significantly impacted” by “external trends”. This includes a nearing halving of the number of babies born in China to an estimated nine million this year from 18 million as recently as 2016.

In addition, “the market, which had previously been reliant on imported infant formula products, is also seeing rapid growth in locally-produced products”.

Nestlé said infant formula production at Askeaton would be transferred to two of its other factories, one in Suzhou, in China and the other in Konolfingen, Switzerland.

“Konolfingen is home to Wyeth and Nestlé Nutrition’s global R&D centre of excellence for infant and maternal products. It is proposed that R&D work at Askeaton would be absorbed into Konolfingen,” the company said.

It said the decision was “no reflection on the excellent contribution made by our employees in Askeaton over many years”.

“We will now consult with all employees and their representative unions,” the company said in a statement. “Regrettably, today’s announcement means approximately 542 colleagues will be placed at risk of redundancy.

“To date, we have not been able to find a buyer [for the plant]. Therefore, we will commence a meaningful consultation process with our employees on a proposed closure. In parallel, during this consultation, we remain open to approaches from a credible buyer.