RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins resigns

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has told staff that the public broadcaster’s chief financial officer Richard Collins has tendered his resignation.

RTÉ said Mr Collins, who was among the executives grilled by TDs and Senators in the wake of RTÉ's hidden payments scandal, would work on a handover to his as yet unidentified successor.

The broadcaster is in the process of identifying a replacement, it said.

Mr Bakhurst told employees of the embattled RTÉ that it will be a “smaller organisation” in future, but said there would be no compulsory redundancies.

He also said he did not believe it made financial sense for RTÉ to move away from its Donnybrook base, but that all options would be explored, including a shrinking of its campus.

“We’re still fighting fires, but they are containable and under control,” Mr Bakhurst said.

The director general was holding a “town hall” meeting with employees at a time of huge uncertainty for RTÉ, which has haemorrhaged public support since the scandal broke, with the collapse in the rate of licence fee sales and renewals since the summer on track to cost it €21 million this year.

Mr Collins joined RTÉ in early 2020, succeeding Breda O’Keeffe. Both chief financial officers became key figures in the saga that saw RTÉ under-report the sums it paid to presenter Ryan Tubridy over a six-year period.

When Mr Bakhurst officially started his term in July, he stood down RTÉ's executive board, on which Mr Collins sat, and appointed an interim leadership team that did not include him.

Mr Collins previously worked for Dunnes Stores, Musgrave Group and Dell, among other companies. During the fallout from the payments scandal, he drew incredulity at a hearing of the Public Accounts Committee in June when he initially said he did not know his exact salary, before later giving an estimate of €200,000 plus car allowance of €25,000.

RTÉ had sought funding of €34.5 million in Budget 2024 ahead of the plunge in licence fee receipts.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin confirmed on Tuesday that a sum of €16 million in interim funding had been approved, reflecting an older recommendation by the Future of Media Commission.

She reiterated that further funding would be conditional on the Government’s satisfaction with Mr Bakhurst’s strategic vision for RTÉ reform, which it has yet to receive.

As of the end of 2022, RTÉ employed a total of 1,868 people.