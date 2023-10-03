Business

Corporation tax take slips to €1.8bn in September

Workers and businesses pay €61.4 billion to State in first nine months

Government collected €61.4 billion in tax from workers and businesses during the first nine months of the year.

Barry O'Halloran
Tue Oct 3 2023 - 16:05

Corporation tax fell 12 per cent to €1.8 billion in September, the second month in a row that Government revenue from this key source declined, new figures show.

Workers and businesses paid a total of €61.4 billion in taxes to the Government in the first nine months of this year, according to Exchequer returns published on Tuesday.

The returns show that corporation tax – paid by companies on their profits – slipped to €1.8 billion in September, €300 million or 12.4 per cent less that during the same month last year.

That was the second month in a row that revenue collected from this key source was down. However, the total paid by companies so far this year was up €600 million or 4.4 per cent at €14.4 billion.

The news comes as Government prepares to announce details of Budget 2024 next week.

Workers paid €2.4 billion in September, an increase of €200 million or 8.3 per cent, on the same month in 2022.

Government has collected €23.1 billion in income tax so far this year, €1.8 billion or 8.2 per cent more than last year, which is in line with its predictions for 2023.

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

