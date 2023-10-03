Corporation tax take slips to €1.8bn in September

Government collected €61.4 billion in tax from workers and businesses during the first nine months of the year. Photograph by: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Corporation tax fell 12 per cent to €1.8 billion in September, the second month in a row that Government revenue from this key source declined, new figures show.

Workers and businesses paid a total of €61.4 billion in taxes to the Government in the first nine months of this year, according to Exchequer returns published on Tuesday.

The returns show that corporation tax – paid by companies on their profits – slipped to €1.8 billion in September, €300 million or 12.4 per cent less that during the same month last year.

That was the second month in a row that revenue collected from this key source was down. However, the total paid by companies so far this year was up €600 million or 4.4 per cent at €14.4 billion.

READ MORE

The news comes as Government prepares to announce details of Budget 2024 next week.

Workers paid €2.4 billion in September, an increase of €200 million or 8.3 per cent, on the same month in 2022.

Government has collected €23.1 billion in income tax so far this year, €1.8 billion or 8.2 per cent more than last year, which is in line with its predictions for 2023.