Ryanair to cut 17 winter routes from Dublin Airport, blaming rising charges

Ryanair said it is cutting 17 routes from its winter flight schedule at Dublin Airport, blaming rising airport charges.

The airline said it is cancelling the 17 routes, and reducing frequency on other routes, as a result of airport operator DAA planning to raise passenger charges by 45 per cent by 2026. It also blamed what it described as ongoing DAA “mismanagement” in relation to capital expenditure.

Ryanair also said it is moving its fleet of 19 “enviro-friendly” aircraft out of Dublin to alternative EU airports because DAA has failed to deliver a “meaningful environmental incentive scheme that rewards lower emission aircraft”.

Affected routes will include a number of destinations in central and eastern Europe, Palermo and Genoa in Italy, Nuremberg in Germany, and a reduction in frequency in some UK provincial routes.

The airline said DAA’s increase to passenger charges by 45 per cent is “ludicrous”, and is funding a €3 billion capital expenditure programme of “unnecessary vanity projects which have no benefits for passengers”.

Ryanair described the airport operator’s plan to build a 700 metre cargo tunnel under the airport’s crosswind runway, at a cost of €250 million, as “superfluous”.

The airline said that DAA is “fixated on building a €250 million tunnel that go[es] nowhere”, rather than making plans to expand the airports two terminals to grow passenger numbers and connectivity.

The airline will move its entire “gamechanger” fleet of 19 aircraft, which burn 16 per cent less fuel and emit 40 per cent less noise, to other European airports that incentivise growth and low-emission aircraft, it said.

Aircraft are set to be relocated to airports in locations such as Spain and Italy, as well as to Luton Airport in London.

Ryanair said DAA is reversing “all the good work” done by the Government through the TRSS (Traffic Recovery Support Scheme), which returned Irish passenger numbers to 100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with Ryanair growing to 117 per cent of pre-Covid levels

At a press conference on Thursday, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, Eddie Wilson, said it is “regrettable” that Ryanair is cutting routes and removing a fleet of aircraft from Dublin Airport, “because there are no incentives at Dublin to grow traffic or reward investment in aircraft with lower C02 and noise emissions”.

“Unlike most other EU airports, DAA is unfortunately focused on increasing passenger charges by 45 per cent and wasting €250 million on a tunnel the same size as the Dublin Port tunnel that is not needed. DAA needs to build low-cost infrastructure to support passenger growth and connectivity but has failed to implement a growth incentive scheme or, indeed lower charges that reward those airlines who invest in lower emission aircraft,” he said.