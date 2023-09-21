Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp

Rupert Murdoch at his annual party at Spencer House, St James's Place in London in June. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chair of Fox and News Corp, marking the end of an era for the powerful media billionaire.

Lachlan Murdoch, his eldest son, will become sole chair of News Corp and continue on as executive chair and chief executive of Fox, from mid-November.

Mr Murdoch, 92, told employees on Thursday that he would remain engaged in the company as chair emeritus.

“Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges,” he said in an internal memo.

Mr Murdoch went on to rail against “elites” and the media: “Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth. In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023