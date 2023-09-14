IRFU selling 2,000 premium seat 10-year tickets for Aviva Stadium

Around 2,000 10-year tickets for seats at Irish rugby internationals will be going on sale shortly, with the IRFU hoping that a feel-good factor around Ireland’s Rugby World Cup performances will drive demand.

Letters will be going out to current holders of the tickets during the World Cup in France, where Ireland are hoping to break through the quarterfinal level for the first time.

The last time tickets went on sale – in 2020 – they were priced at €15,000, which was the same level as in 2010. It was up on the €9,000 charged in 2013 when poor demand saw some tickets left unsold.

The IRFU has yet to price the new 10-year offering, with chief executive Kevin Potts saying a “modest” increase was likely.

Ticket prices are determined by inflation and the level of demand. Inflation has jumped by just under 19 per cent since the tickets last went on sale. On that basis, the tickets are likely to cost in the region of €18,000 this time around. Depending on demand from current seat-holders and how many tickets that leaves for resale, the figure could rise from there.

“Given the [relatively modest] size of our stadium and given how important it is we can compete at the top level of the game, our 10-year ticket programme is hugely important, and we really value them,” Mr Potts said.

He said revenue from the 9,000 seats made available under the programme accounts for about 15 per cent of the IRFU’s annual income.

“The holders of those tickets and their investment in the game enables us generally to generate about €150 million cash over 10 years,” he said. “It also means we don’t have to go into debt at any point. I cannot tell you how important our 10-year patrons are and how loyal they are to Irish rugby. Approximately 70 per cent of them renew their tickets.

“We always have a waiting list and we always sell them, but we never take them for granted. They’re hugely important to Irish rugby, have been very loyal, and are fundamental to our ability to manage and plan our programmes. It is a fundamental building block of our financial model.”

The ticket sales come as the IRFU heads into two years of expected losses. The organisation delivered an unexpected operating profit in the year to July 2022 but that was down largely to Government Covid-related grant aid.

Mr Potts welcomed the recently renewed kit sponsorship deal with Canterbury for a reported €10 million-plus on the eve of the Rugby World Cup, noting that the supplier had been a “valued partner” since 2000. “We get fantastic feedback on the quality of their designs and the actual kit,” he said.

The renewal spans all national teams including men’s, women’s, underage and sevens and will run until 2028.

The IRFU boss said the organisation was also actively looking at ways of funding the additional money that it is putting into the women’s game. Plans to revitalise the women’s game in Ireland have seen expenditure more than double to €6.4 million this year from €3.1 million two years ago and it is expected to rise further, to €7.9 million.

“We do need more investment in the women’s game, and I guess if there are sponsors who wish to get involved in women’s sport, we’d be delighted to talk to them,” Mr Potts said.

