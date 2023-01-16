Almost 70% of people would not support alcohol ban at Aviva, says IRFU survey

Almost 7 in 10 (68 per cent) of people surveyed by the IRFU have said they would not support a ban on alcohol being brought into the stadium bowl during a rugby game at the Aviva Stadium.

Only 25 per cent of people felt getting up and coming back with drinks during the game greatly diminished their experience of the game, according to the survey.

Research was carried out on the IRFU’s behalf by Opinions Market Research Limited during the Autumn Nations series. In all, 744 supporters over the age of 18 were surveyed. Of those, 68 per cent planned to have an alcoholic beverage during the game.

The IRFU have said they are committed to putting in place measures at the upcoming Six Nations games against France and England to enhance the match day experience for fans at the Aviva Stadium.

Among those, the IRFU plan to run a multichannel communications campaign for all attending matches to be mindful of fellow supporters on leaving and returning to seats during the game. Security and stewarding will encourage people to be respectful of others around re-entry and the IRFU will engage with catering operators to improve prematch and half-time service times.

The error margin for the data is +/- 3.7% based on the estimated population of interest to this study.